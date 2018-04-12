ZenCash (CRYPTO:ZEN) Trading 34.1% Higher Over Last Week

ZenCash (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, ZenCash has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. One ZenCash coin can currently be purchased for about $29.90 or 0.00379782 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and COSS. ZenCash has a market cap of $108.24 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of ZenCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.99 or 0.02718330 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00576415 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 86.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00359356 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00060947 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00119363 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About ZenCash

ZenCash (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. ZenCash’s total supply is 3,620,338 coins. ZenCash’s official Twitter account is @zencashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZenCash is zensystem.io. The Reddit community for ZenCash is /r/ZenSys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZenCash’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZenCash aims to be a secure and useful privacy coin, offering users zero-knowledge proof shielded transactions over an end-to-end encrypted network provided by compensated secure nodes. The project launched as a fork of Zcash technology using zk-SNARKs, but is building out in a direction focusing on usability, grassroots community involvement, and a self-funding treasury model that compensates stakeholders for continued network improvements and growth. “

Buying and Selling ZenCash

ZenCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, COSS and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to buy ZenCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZenCash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZenCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

