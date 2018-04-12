ZenGold (ZENGOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

ZenGold (CURRENCY:ZENGOLD) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, ZenGold has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZenGold has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5,629.00 worth of ZenGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZenGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bit-Z and RightBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003099 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00829745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014386 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00042313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00176373 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00061120 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ZenGold Profile

ZenGold’s official Twitter account is @ZenGold1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZenGold is www.zengold.org. The Reddit community for ZenGold is /r/zengold.

ZenGold Token Trading

ZenGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. It is not possible to buy ZenGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZenGold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZenGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

