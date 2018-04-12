Zennies Tops One Day Trading Volume of $700.00 (ZENI)

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Zennies has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. Zennies has a total market cap of $915,257.00 and approximately $700.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zennies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 108.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001169 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001500 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zennies

Zennies (CRYPTO:ZENI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone. Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone.

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

