Zero Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Zero has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00006239 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $7,469.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.62 or 0.02671570 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00572672 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00327206 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00371454 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00060683 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00119488 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 2,684,820 coins. Zero’s official website is zero-currency.com. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

