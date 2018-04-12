Oracle Co. (ORCL) Position Lessened by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,843,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $654,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,459 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,911,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Oracle by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 113,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185,868.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global lowered shares of Oracle to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.12 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

