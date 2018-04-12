David Galan Buys 506,957 Shares of Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) Stock

Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) insider David Galan bought 506,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,069.57 ($7,165.47).

Shares of Zinc Media Group stock remained flat at $GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 816,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,000. Zinc Media Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.36 ($0.02).

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc, formerly Ten Alps plc, is a United Kingdom-based multimedia producer of television programming together with publishing and communications content. The Company’s segments include TV, Publishing, Communicate, and Central and plc. The TV segment’s activities include production of television and radio content, and the creation and management of Websites and online television channels.

