Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZIOP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ziopharm Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ziopharm Oncology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziopharm Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ziopharm Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Ziopharm Oncology stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. 251,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,387. The company has a market cap of $615.16, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.72. Ziopharm Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Ziopharm Oncology will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ziopharm Oncology by 933.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ziopharm Oncology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziopharm Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ziopharm Oncology by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ziopharm Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziopharm Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

