TheStreet Lowers ZIX (ZIXI) to D+

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.50) on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

ZIXI opened at $4.60 on Monday. ZIX has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 175,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

