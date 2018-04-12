Zoin (CRYPTO:ZOI) Hits One Day Volume of $55,743.00

Zoin (CURRENCY:ZOI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Zoin coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00012063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Zoin has a total market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $55,743.00 worth of Zoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zoin has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7,668.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.97 or 0.05990070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $708.38 or 0.09205070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.01584880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.02396820 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00197798 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.11 or 0.02665270 BTC.

Zoin Profile

ZOI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2016. Zoin’s total supply is 17,478,354 coins. Zoin’s official Twitter account is @zoinofficial. Zoin’s official website is zoinofficial.com. The Reddit community for Zoin is /r/zoinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoin uses the Zerocoin protocol. The Zerocoin protocol uses zero-knowledge proofs to ensure that financial transactions are anonymous.The vision of Zoin is to create a coin that is evolving through the community, therefore the founder reward was removed. “

Zoin Coin Trading

Zoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Zoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

