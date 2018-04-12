Zonecoin (CRYPTO:ZNE) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Zonecoin has a total market cap of $28,638.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zonecoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Zonecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00710001 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006780 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000674 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001815 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00099017 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Zonecoin Profile

Zonecoin (ZNE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech. The official website for Zonecoin is www.zonecoin.tech.

Buying and Selling Zonecoin

Zonecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Zonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zonecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

