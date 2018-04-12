JPMorgan Chase set a €205.00 ($253.09) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZO1. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($185.19) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($172.84) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($156.79) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($197.53) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €150.00 ($185.19) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. zooplus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €155.30 ($191.73).

ZO1 opened at €152.10 ($187.78) on Wednesday. zooplus has a 1 year low of €127.40 ($157.28) and a 1 year high of €200.15 ($247.10).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “zooplus (ZO1) PT Set at €205.00 by JPMorgan Chase” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/zooplus-zo1-given-a-205-00-price-target-at-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated-updated.html.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.