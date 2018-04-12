ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.39 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $15,069.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00011559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00797252 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012971 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00161105 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00057924 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,807,146 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

