Zscaler (ZS) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of ZS opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

In other Zscaler news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

