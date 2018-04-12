Head-To-Head Analysis: ZTE (ZTCOY) versus Zayo Group (ZAYO)

ZTE (OTCMKTS: ZTCOY) and Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ZTE and Zayo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE 4.18% 10.57% 3.18% Zayo Group 3.42% 10.19% 1.67%

Volatility and Risk

ZTE has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zayo Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ZTE and Zayo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zayo Group 0 6 10 0 2.63

Zayo Group has a consensus price target of $41.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Zayo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zayo Group is more favorable than ZTE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZTE and Zayo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE $16.11 billion 0.83 $673.98 million $0.32 19.99 Zayo Group $2.20 billion 4.03 $85.70 million $0.40 89.35

ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than Zayo Group. ZTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zayo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Zayo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Zayo Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products. It also provides cloud computing and IT products that include cloud infrastructure, cloud management, cloud desktop, big video, home media center, VDC, big data, distributed database, call center, smart metering, and video conferencing products, as well as consumer services; and core network products, which comprise 5G Cloud ServCore, packet core, IP multimedia subsystem and CS, user data convergence, and intelligent OSS products. In addition, the company offers fixed access products, including optical access, copper access, CPE, and GES products; energy products, such as telecom energy, government and enterprise energy, and ZEGO IDC; and phone, smart projector, mobile broadband, and smart home devices. Further, it provides consulting, customer support, integration, learning, and managed services, as well as service tools and products. The company serves telecommunications service providers, and government and corporate customers. ZTE Corporation has strategic alliance with InfoVista to provide application-aware SD-WAN solutions to enterprises. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.