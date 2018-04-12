Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zumiez outperformed the industry in the last three months, riding on favorable sales and comps trends. Notably, sales topped estimates for the seventh straight time in fourth-quarter fiscal 2017. Additionally, comps improved for the sixth straight quarter in the fourth quarter and the 12th consecutive month in February. The top-line growth reflects significant gains from its differentiated merchandising strategies, integrated sales channels and excellent customer service. Going into 2018, the company expects sales and comps trends to remain favorable. It projects comps to grow in the low single-digit range in fiscal 2018 and about 4-6% in the first quarter. However, its earnings lagged estimates in the fourth quarter. Though Zumiez remains confident of delivering accelerated earnings growth in fiscal 2018, it provided a soft earnings outlook for the first quarter. The company expects soft operating margin projections to hurt the bottom line.”

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group set a $22.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.75 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 58,100 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,457,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,338 shares of company stock worth $5,595,686. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zumiez by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,991 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 42.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,333 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zumiez by 12.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Zumiez by 157.6% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

