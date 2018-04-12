Zurcoin (ZUR) Market Cap Tops $155,132.00

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Zurcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Zurcoin has a market cap of $155,132.00 and $94.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zurcoin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002215 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016299 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zurcoin Profile

Zurcoin (ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is shai102.wix.com/zurcoin.

Zurcoin Coin Trading

Zurcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

