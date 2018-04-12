Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 315 Price Target by UBS Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 315 price target by stock analysts at UBS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 317 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays set a CHF 296 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Macquarie set a CHF 265 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 335 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a CHF 304 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 323.15.

Shares of ZURN stock traded up CHF 0.40 on Monday, hitting CHF 314.20. 1,260,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,008. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

