$0.06 EPS Expected for Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Select Energy Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

In other Select Energy Services news, Director Richard Alan Burnett acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Holli C. Ladhani acquired 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $407,611.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

WTTR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 311,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,418.61 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company is provider of total water solutions to the United States unconventional oil and gas industry. The Company is engaged in sourcing and transfer of water prior to its use in drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing or fracking, which collectively referrd to as pre-frac water services.

