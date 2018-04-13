$0.60 EPS Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $216.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Blackbaud from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price target on Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Blackbaud from an “in” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

In other news, insider Michael P. Gianoni sold 28,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $2,792,768.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,191,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $154,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,203. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $116.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,869.83, a PE ratio of 72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a cloud software company. The Company offers a range of cloud and on-premise solutions, as well as a resource network that empowers and connects organizations of all sizes. Its segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU).

