$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Papa John’s Pizza (PZZA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.60. Papa John’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Papa John’s Pizza.

Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Papa John’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 366.49% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Pizza from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Pizza in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Papa John’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

In other Papa John’s Pizza news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 36,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,185,645.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,641.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $500,340.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,781 shares of company stock worth $2,793,713. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 653,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,300. Papa John’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1,957.80, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Papa John’s Pizza Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

