$0.74 EPS Expected for Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Esterline Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.69. Esterline Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Esterline Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Esterline Technologies.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $482.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Esterline Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Esterline Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Esterline Technologies (ESL) traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.60. 38,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,157. Esterline Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $2,184.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $453,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESL. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 229,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,775 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 79,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/0-74-eps-expected-for-esterline-technologies-co-esl-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

About Esterline Technologies

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esterline Technologies (ESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.