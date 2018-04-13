-$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) This Quarter

Analysts expect resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for resTORbio’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that resTORbio will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for resTORbio.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TORC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ TORC) traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. 4,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,726. resTORbio has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $21.10.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc bought 233,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 533,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. It focuses on the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway that regulates aging, and specifically on selective inhibition of the target of rapamycin complex 1 (TORC1).

