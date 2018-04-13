$1.49 EPS Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $358.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.19.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE CFR) opened at $104.69 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $111.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,575.82, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, Director R Denny Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary C. Mcknight sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,551,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,574.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,860 shares of company stock worth $5,935,474. 5.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

