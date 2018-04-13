13,551 Shares in Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.19. The company has a market cap of $189,730.14, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.51.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

