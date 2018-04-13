Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $209,000 in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNDA. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 221.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 88,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 60,966 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $1,141,283.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,243,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,284,647.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 8,525 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,411.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,023 shares of company stock worth $1,460,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,367. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $764.14, a PE ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

