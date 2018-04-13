13,888 Shares in DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) Purchased by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DST. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of DST Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in DST Systems by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DST Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DST Systems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,365,000 after buying an additional 103,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in DST Systems by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DST opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. DST Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $4,963.36, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. DST Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 16.90%. DST Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that DST Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lowered DST Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered DST Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of DST Systems in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $451,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $3,794,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,556.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

DST Systems Profile

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

