Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $302,000 Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.34. 16,914,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,055,234. The stock has a market cap of $34,436.70, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,738.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

