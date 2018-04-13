$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Mylan (MYL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) will post sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. Mylan posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

MYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mylan from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS set a $54.00 target price on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs upped their price target on shares of Mylan from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20,349.32, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. Mylan has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $309,390.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at $750,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rajiv Malik sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 503,751 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,453.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,287 shares of company stock worth $14,409,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

