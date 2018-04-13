2GIVE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27,004.00 (CRYPTO:2GIVE)

2GIVE (CURRENCY:2GIVE) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, 2GIVE has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. One 2GIVE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Bittrex. 2GIVE has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $27,004.00 worth of 2GIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

2GIVE Profile

2GIVE (CRYPTO:2GIVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2016. 2GIVE’s total supply is 519,365,621 coins. 2GIVE’s official Twitter account is @2GiveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 2GIVE is 2give.info. The Reddit community for 2GIVE is /r/2GIVE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “2GIVE is a charity and altruism driven project designed to recieve and make donations, tips and transactions. 2GIVE is a PoW/PoS hybrid, which means users can earn 5% interest on their holdings or mine with computational power and earn transaction fees as a reward. 2GIVE can also be used to produce GiftcCards within the wallet. “

2GIVE Coin Trading

2GIVE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy 2GIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2GIVE must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2GIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

