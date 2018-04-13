$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $3.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $12.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. 2,935,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2,933.70, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $40.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products.

