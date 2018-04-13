$3.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy (DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) will report $3.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $3.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.23 billion to $22.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Devon Energy had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray set a $44.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $37.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE DVN) opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,682.63, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

