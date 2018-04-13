Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd bought 35,259 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,924.32.

VTX stock opened at C$0.46 on Friday. Vertex Resource Group has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$1.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Vertex Resource Group (VTX) Insider Buys 35,259 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/32-degrees-capital-advisor-ltd-acquires-35259-shares-of-vertex-resource-group-ltd-vtx-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. The company offers environmental consulting; land and regulatory; emergency spill response; vacuum, hydro-vac, and pressure and steam truck; industrial chemical cleaning and high pressure water blasting; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information, mapping, and drone services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.