Jump Trading LLC Acquires New Position in McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in McDermott International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in McDermott International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in McDermott International by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDermott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDermott International by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDR stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $6.40. 23,372,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,683. McDermott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,726.92, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.86.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

MDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 target price on McDermott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on McDermott International from $9.30 to $8.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.80 target price (up from $7.30) on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.87.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

