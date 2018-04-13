Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,650 Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Nike by 4,252.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $980,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,472,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $903,432,000 after acquiring an additional 336,633 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 15.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,245,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $738,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,811 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,741,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $797,011,000 after acquiring an additional 155,509 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Nike by 97.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 12,151,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $390,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Cowen set a $68.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nike from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109,004.91, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. Nike has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,650 Nike (NYSE:NKE)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/3650-shares-in-nike-nke-purchased-by-intercontinental-wealth-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.