3M (MMM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “3M's global footprint, diversified product portfolio and the ability to penetrate in different markets have been its forte. Portfolio management, investment in innovation and business transformation are the three key levers on which the company intends to focus. 3M raised its earlier guidance for 2018 on strong quarterly results and improved business outlook. Furthermore, 3M is standardizing its business processes through a new, global ERP system. 3M has also outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, adverse foreign currency fluctuations are likely to negatively impact the earnings in the short-term. 3M is also facing increased pension expenses as its workforce begins to retire. The related extra costs are a drag on the company’s bottom line. 3M further remains susceptible to commodity price risks. Stiff competition from local players in the market remains another significant headwind.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMM. ValuEngine downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr raised 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.47 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $284.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

MMM stock opened at $216.42 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $188.62 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $129,211.59, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total value of $419,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $56,178.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 16,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

