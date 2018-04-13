Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 242.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 387,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,366,000 after buying an additional 274,143 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 610,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,959,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 613.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 197,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 29,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $1,139,344.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 18,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $778,357.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,980.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,489.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $42.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

