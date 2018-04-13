Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 7.9% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 65,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $110,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACC opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,365.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.19. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACC. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price target on American Campus Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

WARNING: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/6798-shares-in-american-campus-communities-inc-acc-purchased-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc-updated-updated.html.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.