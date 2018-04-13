Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Viacom Inc (VIAB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Viacom by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,037,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Viacom by 8,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Viacom by 19.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,761,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,000 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Viacom by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,722,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viacom by 30.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,816,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,266,000 after purchasing an additional 894,243 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Viacom in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie cut Viacom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12,488.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Viacom Inc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Viacom Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

