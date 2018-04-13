Elkfork Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,660 STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 139,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in STERIS by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $2,318,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of STERIS by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7,996.93, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.22. STERIS has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $96.43.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.17 million. STERIS had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.57%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STERIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 target price on shares of STERIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $128,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,415 shares of company stock worth $7,178,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

