AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Holdings Reduced by Seaward Management Limited Partnership

Seaward Management Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 178,274,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,920,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,074,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 35.7% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,704,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,038 shares during the period. Finally, Woodford Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.6% in the second quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,854,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,589,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.86 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.02.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $148,666.03, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 50.71%.

AbbVie announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AbbVie news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $512,832.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,230,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Holdings Reduced by Seaward Management Limited Partnership” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/abbvie-inc-abbv-shares-sold-by-seaward-management-limited-partnership-updated-updated.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.