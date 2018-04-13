Access Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Access Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ABEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Access Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Access Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Access Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Access Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on Access Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of ABEO opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Access Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $838.28, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Access Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Access Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 3,263.92%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Access Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of Access Pharmaceuticals by 575.7% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 156,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 133,570 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Access Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Access Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Access Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Access Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About Access Pharmaceuticals

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

