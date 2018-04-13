Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Acacia Mining (LON:ACA)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACA. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 190 ($2.69) to GBX 180 ($2.54) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.26) price target on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.98) price target on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.53) price target on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 200 ($2.83) to GBX 180 ($2.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acacia Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 232.92 ($3.29).

Shares of ACA stock opened at GBX 134.90 ($1.91) on Wednesday. Acacia Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.50 ($7.19).

Acacia Mining Company Profile

Acacia Mining plc is primarily engaged in the business of mining, processing and sale of gold. The Company has three operating mines located in Tanzania. The Company’s segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine and Buzwagi gold mine. The North Mara gold deposits are situated in the Mara Musoma greenstone belt.

