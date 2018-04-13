Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its price target reduced by Leerink Swann from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACRS. BidaskClub cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of ACRS opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.63. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Tullman purchased 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $441,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,165.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal Walker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 897,184 shares in the company, valued at $15,027,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,950 shares of company stock valued at $629,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 60.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 620.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 242,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 208,429 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.2% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 467,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 215,201 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

