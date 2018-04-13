BidaskClub Downgrades Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) to Sell

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADMS. Northland Securities began coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 433,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a current ratio of 10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $640.69, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.59. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1435.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $116,930.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajiv Patni sold 1,252 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $32,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,360 shares of company stock worth $164,138. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,105.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

