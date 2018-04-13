ADLER Real Estate AG (ADL) Receives €15.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.96 ($19.70).

Several research firms recently commented on ADL. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($19.64) price objective on ADLER Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.20 ($20.00) price objective on ADLER Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Jefferies Group set a €14.00 ($17.28) price objective on ADLER Real Estate and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC set a €19.00 ($23.46) price objective on ADLER Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, equinet set a €15.20 ($18.77) price objective on ADLER Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

ADL stock traded up €0.16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €13.36 ($16.49). The company had a trading volume of 115,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,380. ADLER Real Estate has a 52 week low of €11.78 ($14.54) and a 52 week high of €14.51 ($17.91). The company has a market cap of $741.23 and a P/E ratio of 17.35.

About ADLER Real Estate

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of Germany's leading property companies. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly by making acquisitions. ADLER owns almost 50,000 residential units. These are mostly located in northern and western Germany and offer affordable homes to tenants with medium to low incomes.

