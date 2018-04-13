Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $314,000 Position in Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,187,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy by 381.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105,512 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 392,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after purchasing an additional 102,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,177,000 after purchasing an additional 88,118 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Energy stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,532.21, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Advanced Energy has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.07 million. Advanced Energy had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. research analysts predict that Advanced Energy will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Advanced Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Advanced Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Advanced Energy Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

