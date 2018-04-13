Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.91. 49,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,806. Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.4154 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

