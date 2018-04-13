Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.04. 350,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,404. The stock has a market cap of $4,035.88, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $99.76 and a twelve month high of $128.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

In related news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,050.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cara Kay Heiden purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.77 per share, with a total value of $439,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,570.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.91.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

