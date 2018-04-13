Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

WLL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,260,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,253.38, a PE ratio of -28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $37.79.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 83.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $29,408.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

