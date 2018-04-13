Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LITE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

LITE traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,737.07, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.03 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $427,971.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $859,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,816 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

